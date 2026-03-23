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The Dollar Trumps the Franc: Make This 1 Trade Now

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A roll of Swiss franc notes by marekusz via Shutterstock_com
A roll of Swiss franc notes by marekusz via Shutterstock_com

June Swiss franc (S6M26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the June Swiss franc futures that prices are trending lower and recently hit a two-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The Swissy bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the Swiss franc has see economic problems due in part to U.S. tariffs, rising unemployment, and deflation. Meantime, the U.S. dollar ($DXY) has strengthened due to flight-to-quality demand for the greenback.

A move in the June Swissy below chart support at the March low of 1.2684 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.2250, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is lcoated at 1.2880.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 99.31 -0.34 -0.34%
U.S. Dollar Index
S6M26 1.28250 +0.00280 +0.22%
Swiss Franc
S6M26 1.28250 +0.00280 +0.22%
Swiss Franc

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