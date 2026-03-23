Steel Dynamics Stock: Is STLD Outperforming the Basic Materials Sector?

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company has a market cap of $23.8 billion and operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Aluminum Operations segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." STLD fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the steel industry.

However, the stock currently trades 21.4% below its 52-week high of $208.47 recorded on Feb. 11. STLD has declined 5.9% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 3.6% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, STLD has delivered a different performance. The stock rose 29.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 8.4% surge of XLB over the same period. STLD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, but below its 50-day moving average since March.

STLD shares declined 4.4% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings on Jan. 26. The steel producer and metals recycler’s revenue amounted to $4.4 billion for the period, missing Wall Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.82, beating Street expectations. Investor confidence, however, was diminished by the company's failure to meet revenue expectations and by a nearly 35% decline in operating income for its steel operations from the previous quarter, attributable to lower average realized selling values and lower volumes.

When stacked against its rival, Nucor Corporation (NUE) has surged 22.5% over the past year, an impressive run. However, it has lagged behind STLD.

Wall Street has a highly optimistic view of the stock currently. Among the 11 analysts tracking STLD, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $192.80 suggests 17.6% upside potential from current price levels.