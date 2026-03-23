Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Steel Dynamics Stock: Is STLD Outperforming the Basic Materials Sector?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Steel Dynamics Inc_ hand holding phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Steel Dynamics Inc_ hand holding phone -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company has a market cap of $23.8 billion and operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Aluminum Operations segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." STLD fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the steel industry. 

However, the stock currently trades 21.4% below its 52-week high of $208.47 recorded on Feb. 11. STLD has declined 5.9% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB3.6% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, STLD has delivered a different performance. The stock rose 29.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 8.4% surge of XLB over the same period. STLD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year, but below its 50-day moving average since March. 

www.barchart.com

STLD shares declined 4.4% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings on Jan. 26. The steel producer and metals recycler’s revenue amounted to $4.4 billion for the period, missing Wall Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.82, beating Street expectations. Investor confidence, however, was diminished by the company's failure to meet revenue expectations and by a nearly 35% decline in operating income for its steel operations from the previous quarter, attributable to lower average realized selling values and lower volumes.

When stacked against its rival, Nucor Corporation (NUE) has surged 22.5% over the past year, an impressive run. However, it has lagged behind STLD.

Wall Street has a highly optimistic view of the stock currently. Among the 11 analysts tracking STLD, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $192.80 suggests 17.6% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
STLD 168.94 +4.99 +3.04%
Steel Dynamics Inc
XLB 47.64 +0.66 +1.40%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR
NUE 161.45 +2.87 +1.81%
Nucor Corp

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Tesla Faces the ‘Couch Problem’: Modern Physics Warns the Optimus Robot Will Fail and Send TSLA Stock Falling
An oil tanker out at sea by Gerhard Traschutz via Pixabay 2
Exxon vs. Chevron: Which Energy Giant Will Pay You for Generations as Oil Prices Surge?
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Slip as Oil Prices Rise on Kharg Island Takeover Report
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Elon Musk Is Still a ‘Huge Admirer’ of Jensen Huang and Plans to Keep Buying Nvidia Chips. Does That Make NVDA Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Black-white bull vs bear_Image by a1vector via Shutterstock 5
1 Analyst Says Ignore the Noise and Keep Buying Sandisk Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.