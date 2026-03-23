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Is Camden Property Trust Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Camden Property Trust logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Camden Property Trust logo and chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $10.1 billion, Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a real estate company that owns, manages, develops, redevelops, acquires, and constructs multifamily apartment communities. The Houston, Texas-based company has a geographically diverse portfolio concentrated in high-growth markets within the Sunbelt and coastal regions. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CPT fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. CPT’s business model focuses on providing a range of living options to diverse tenant bases while leveraging an integrated operating platform to drive property-level performance.  

This residential REIT has dipped 21.7% from its 52-week high of $124.32, reached on Mar. 31, 2025. Shares of CPT have declined 9.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI5.3% drop during the same time frame.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CPT are down 11.6%, compared to DOWI’s 5.2% loss. In the longer term, CPT has fallen 18.9% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging DOWI’s 8.6% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bearish trend, CPT has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-May 2025, with slight fluctuations, and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early March. 

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On Feb. 5, shares of CPT plunged 2% after reporting mixed Q4 results. The company’s FFO of $1.76 per share topped Wall Street expectations of $1.73 per share. However, its revenue of $390.8 million missed Wall Street forecasts of $394.6 million. CPT expects full-year FFO in the range of $6.60 to $6.90 per share.

CPT has trailed its rival, Equity Residential (EQR), which dropped 16.5% over the past 52 weeks and 7.6% on a YTD basis. 

Despite CPT’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $115.20 suggests a 17.2% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CPT 99.62 +2.26 +2.32%
Camden Property Trust
EQR 59.14 +1.16 +2.00%
Equity Residential
$DOWI 46,278.35 +700.88 +1.54%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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