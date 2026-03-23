Is Molson Coors Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Golden, Colorado-based Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands. Valued at $7.8 billion by market cap, TAP produces many beloved and iconic beer brands including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Madri, Staropramen, Miller High Life and Keystone, and more.
Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and TAP perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages - brewers industry. TAP’s emphasis on innovation, operational efficiency, and consistent introduction to new products cater to evolving consumer preferences.
Despite its notable strength, TAP slipped 34.8% from its 52-week high of $63.50, achieved on Apr. 3, 2025. Over the past three months, TAP stock declined 13.2%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 7.1% losses during the same time frame.
Shares of TAP fell 11.1% on a six-month basis and dipped 29.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s six-month 4.4% dip and 22.4% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, TAP has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late February. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since late April, experiencing some fluctuations.
On Feb. 18, TAP reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 4.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.21 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.17. The company’s revenue was $2.66 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $2.72 billion.
In the competitive arena of beverages - brewers, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) has taken the lead over TAP, with a 4.2% downtick on a six-month basis and 26.3% losses over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are cautious on TAP’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $47.75 suggests a potential upside of 15.3% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.