Is Molson Coors Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Golden, Colorado-based Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands. Valued at $7.8 billion by market cap, TAP produces many beloved and iconic beer brands including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Madri, Staropramen, Miller High Life and Keystone, and more.

Companies worth $2 billion or more are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and TAP perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages - brewers industry. TAP’s emphasis on innovation, operational efficiency, and consistent introduction to new products cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Despite its notable strength, TAP slipped 34.8% from its 52-week high of $63.50, achieved on Apr. 3, 2025. Over the past three months, TAP stock declined 13.2%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 7.1% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of TAP fell 11.1% on a six-month basis and dipped 29.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s six-month 4.4% dip and 22.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, TAP has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late February. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since late April, experiencing some fluctuations.

On Feb. 18, TAP reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 4.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.21 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.17. The company’s revenue was $2.66 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $2.72 billion.

In the competitive arena of beverages - brewers, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) has taken the lead over TAP, with a 4.2% downtick on a six-month basis and 26.3% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on TAP’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $47.75 suggests a potential upside of 15.3% from current price levels.