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Is PTC Inc. Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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PTC Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
PTC Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Boston, Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. (PTC) provides software solutions and services worldwide that help manufacturing companies design, operate, and manage products. The company has a market capitalization of $17.8 billion and provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle; ThingWorx, an Industrial Internet of Things software platform; ServiceMax, a service lifecycle management solution; and more.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." PTC fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry. 

However, PTC stock is down 31.8% from its 52-week high of $219.69 touched on July, 31, 2025. Moreover, PTC has been on a downward trajectory lately, declining 15.9% over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average ($DOWI), which declined 5.3% during the same period.

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Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has declined 6.3%, lagging behind DOWI’s 8.6% gain.

PTC stock has been stuck in a weak trend for a while now, staying below its 200-day moving average since November, which signals longer-term pressure. It has also remained under its 50-day moving average for most of the past year, despite a brief uptick earlier this month that quickly faded, pulling the stock back down again.

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PTC’s underperformance is, unfortunately, the fault of the overall sector it operates in. The technology sector has been riddled with a series of volatile waves recently, driven by rising AI capabilities. The industry has recently plunged, igniting fears that the AI boom may reshape markets in unexpected ways and raise existential questions about traditional software business models. This fear is slowly trickling down to other sectors as well, including consumer staples, energy and industrials, as new AI capabilities are being introduced to the market. 

When stacked against its peer, Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), PTC has outperformed. Over the past year, ADSK stock has declined 7.4%.

Additionally, sentiment on PTC remains moderately optimistic. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $193.44 suggests 29.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ADSK 250.26 +2.27 +0.92%
Autodesk Inc
$DOWI 46,248.69 +671.22 +1.47%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
PTC 152.43 +2.62 +1.75%
Ptc Inc

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