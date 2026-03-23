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Is Solventum Corporation Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Solventum Corp logo on phone-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock
Solventum Corp logo on phone-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock

Minnesota-based Solventum Corporation (SOLV) officially spun off from 3M to become an independent healthcare company in 2024. The company is a global healthcare innovator that blends material science, data intelligence, and digital technology to solve some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges. 

Through its MedSurg, Dental Solutions, and Health Information Systems segments, the company delivers a diverse portfolio designed to enhance patient outcomes, streamline clinical workflows, and modernize care delivery. Large-cap status begins at $10 billion, and Solventum Corporation is already there. With a market capitalization of around $11.4 billion, the company firmly holds its ground in large-cap territory. 

After hitting a 52-week high of $88.20 last December, the stock has lost momentum, sliding nearly 25.4% since its peak. The weakness has accelerated in recent months, with shares down 19.4% over the past three months, significantly underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), which declined a comparatively modest 5.3% over the same period.

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The stock’s struggles extend beyond the short term. Over the past year, it has dropped roughly 12.3%, while the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 8.6%, highlighting a persistent performance gap. Technical signals remain weak, with the stock trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late February.

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Solventum Corporation reported its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26, delivering a mixed performance that sent shares down nearly 3.6% in the following trading session. Revenue came in at $2 billion, down 3.7% year over year, but still edged past Wall Street’s expectations of $1.96 billion, offering a modest bright spot. 

The bigger disappointment came on the bottom line. Although earnings per share surged a massive 111.8% year over year to $0.36, the figure fell notably short of the Street’s $0.57 estimate, overshadowing the revenue beat and dampening optimism around the quarter.

While Solventum Corporation has faced its own challenges, rival Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has fared even worse, sliding 15.4% over the past year.

Overall, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic on SOLV. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus lands at a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting a balanced but positive outlook. The average price target of $93.45 points to a potential upside of about 42.1% from current levels, pointing to meaningful recovery potential.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SOLV 66.10 +0.32 +0.49%
Solventum Corporation
BDX 156.23 +2.10 +1.36%
Becton Dickinson and Company
$DOWI 45,577.47 -443.96 -0.96%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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