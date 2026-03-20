Elevated Crude Oil, Still-High Inflation Create This 1 Trade to Make Now

June U.S. Treasury bond futures (ZBM26) present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for June U.S. T-Bond futures that prices are trending lower and this week hit a nearly two-month low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. The T-Bond bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, elevated crude oil (CLJ26) prices have only added to problematic global inflation concerns. And major central banks this week leaned more hawkish in their monetary policy rhetoric. These are bearish elements for U.S. Treasury prices.

A move in June T-bond futures below chart support at the January low of 113 14/32 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 110 even, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is lcoated at 115 even.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):