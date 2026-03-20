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How Is MGM Resorts International's Stock Performance Compared to Other Gaming Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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MGM Resorts International resort at night by- 7Michael via iStock
MGM Resorts International resort at night by- 7Michael via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $9.5 billion, MGM Resorts International (MGM) is a gaming and entertainment company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. It operates a portfolio of iconic hotels and casinos, featuring destination resorts in Las Vegas and other key markets across the United States and Macau. 

Companies worth $2 billion or more are typically classified as “mid-cap stocks,” and MGM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the resorts & casinos industry. The company’s properties offer diverse amenities, including premium gaming floors, large-scale convention spaces, world-class restaurants, and entertainment venues. 

This resorts and casinos company is currently trading 7.5% below its 52-week high of $40.16, reached on Aug. 28, 2025. Shares of MGM have declined marginally over the past three months, outperforming the VanEck Gaming ETF’s (BJK16.5% drop during the same time frame.

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Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MGM are up 1.8%, compared to BJK’s 14% fall. In the longer term, MGM has soared 13.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming BJK’s 12.9% downtick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, MGM has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February, with slight fluctuations and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late February, with minor fluctuations. 

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On Feb. 5, MGM posted stronger-than-expected Q4 results, and its shares surged 3.3% in the following trading session. Due to growth in revenue from casinos, the company’s total revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $4.6 billion, topping consensus estimates by 3.8%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $1.60 improved by a staggering 255.6% from the year-ago quarter and came in well ahead of analyst expectations. 

MGM has outpaced its rival, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), which declined 2.6% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged CZR’s 17.7% rise on a YTD basis.  

Given MGM’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $43.05 suggests a 15.9% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MGM 36.53 -0.61 -1.64%
MGM Resorts International
BJK 34.96 -0.18 -0.50%
Vaneck Gaming ETF
CZR 27.20 -0.24 -0.87%
Caesars Entertainment Inc

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