How Is MGM Resorts International's Stock Performance Compared to Other Gaming Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $9.5 billion , MGM Resorts International ( MGM ) is a gaming and entertainment company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. It operates a portfolio of iconic hotels and casinos, featuring destination resorts in Las Vegas and other key markets across the United States and Macau.

Companies worth $2 billion or more are typically classified as “mid-cap stocks,” and MGM fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the resorts & casinos industry. The company’s properties offer diverse amenities, including premium gaming floors, large-scale convention spaces, world-class restaurants, and entertainment venues.

This resorts and casinos company is currently trading 7.5% below its 52-week high of $40.16 , reached on Aug. 28, 2025. Shares of MGM have declined marginally over the past three months, outperforming the VanEck Gaming ETF’s ( BJK ) 16.5% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MGM are up 1.8%, compared to BJK’s 14% fall. In the longer term, MGM has soared 13.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming BJK’s 12.9% downtick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, MGM has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early February, with slight fluctuations and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late February, with minor fluctuations.

On Feb. 5, MGM posted stronger-than-expected Q4 results, and its shares surged 3.3% in the following trading session. Due to growth in revenue from casinos , the company’s total revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $4.6 billion, topping consensus estimates by 3.8%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $1.60 improved by a staggering 255.6% from the year-ago quarter and came in well ahead of analyst expectations.

MGM has outpaced its rival, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. ( CZR ), which declined 2.6% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged CZR’s 17.7% rise on a YTD basis.