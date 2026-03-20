Is Incyte Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Incyte Corporation (INCY), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for hematology/oncology, as well as inflammation and autoimmunity areas. Valued at $18.5 billion by market cap, the company follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and INCY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the biotechnology industry. INCY has a strong portfolio of approved products. Its diverse pipeline in oncology and dermatology demonstrates a commitment to innovation and addressing unmet medical needs, providing multiple revenue streams and reducing dependency on a single product.
Despite its notable strength, INCY slipped 17.2% from its 52-week high of $112.29, achieved on Jan. 7. Over the past three months, INCY stock declined 9.5%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.4% dip during the same time frame.
Shares of INCY rose 7.4% on a six-month basis and climbed 54% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s six-month marginal losses and 9.7% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bullish trend, INCY has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early June, 2025, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early February, with minor fluctuations.
INCY's outperformance driven by strong sales of Jakafi and Opsalura, plus progress in late-stage pipeline. Its key products show growth potential, but R&D spending weighs on margins.
On Feb. 10, INCY shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.80 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $1.94. The company’s revenue was $1.5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.4 billion.
In the competitive arena of biotechnology, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) has lagged behind INCY, with 22.8% gains over the past 52 weeks and a 31.4% downtick on a six-month basis.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on INCY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $109.59 suggests a potential upside of 17.9% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.