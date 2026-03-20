Is Incyte Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Incyte Corporation (INCY), headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for hematology/oncology, as well as inflammation and autoimmunity areas. Valued at $18.5 billion by market cap, the company follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and INCY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the biotechnology industry. INCY has a strong portfolio of approved products. Its diverse pipeline in oncology and dermatology demonstrates a commitment to innovation and addressing unmet medical needs, providing multiple revenue streams and reducing dependency on a single product.

Despite its notable strength, INCY slipped 17.2% from its 52-week high of $112.29, achieved on Jan. 7. Over the past three months, INCY stock declined 9.5%, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.4% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of INCY rose 7.4% on a six-month basis and climbed 54% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s six-month marginal losses and 9.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, INCY has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early June, 2025, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early February, with minor fluctuations.

INCY's outperformance driven by strong sales of Jakafi and Opsalura, plus progress in late-stage pipeline. Its key products show growth potential, but R&D spending weighs on margins.

On Feb. 10, INCY shares closed down more than 8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.80 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $1.94. The company’s revenue was $1.5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.4 billion.

In the competitive arena of biotechnology, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) has lagged behind INCY, with 22.8% gains over the past 52 weeks and a 31.4% downtick on a six-month basis.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on INCY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 26 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $109.59 suggests a potential upside of 17.9% from current price levels.