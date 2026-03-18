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Hogs Close Mixed on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay

Lean hog futures saw mixed action on Wednesday, with contracts mostly within a quarter of unchanged. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.29 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.11 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 10 cents higher on March 16 at $91.86.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down $1.07 at $98.82 per cwt. The loin, belly, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated the Wednesday federally inspected hog slaughter at 498,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.387 million head. That is 89,000 head below last week and 49,896 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $93.750, up $0.025,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $98.700, up $0.075

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $107.525, down $0.250,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 98.700s +0.075 +0.08%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 93.750s +0.025 +0.03%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 107.525s -0.250 -0.23%
Lean Hogs

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