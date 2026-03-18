2 Homeland Security Stocks Well-Priced for Long Call Strategies as the Iran War Drags On

Elevated geopolitical risks have been rattling financial markets. But right now, investors can advance their trading accounts in BigBear.ai (BBAI) and Ondas Holdings (ONDS) with battle-ready long call deployments.

Iran. Venezuela. Gaza. Ukraine. The current U.S. administration has had its share of challenges navigating foreign policy and a transactional “America First” approach.

Of late, the conflict with Iran has been wearing thin on Wall Street.

But BBAI and ONDS stocks are amongst those select companies which stand to benefit from the turmoil.

The reason is due to a President Donald Trump-era policy shift toward increased Homeland Security and government spending using AI-driven, decentralized, and homegrown technologies.

The mandate offers potentially huge tailwinds for smaller, agile operators like BigBear.ai and Ondas, which have shown the ability to successfully integrate AI into security and battlefield processes.

And today, an alignment of attractively priced options and positional advantage on BBAI and ONDS price charts point towards marching orders to victory utilizing a long call or bull call spread strategy.

About BigBear.ai Today

BBAI stock is a heavily traded Homeland Security and defense spending play with shares averaging daily volume of 38.5 million.

Options traders are equally active. BigBear’s call and put activity checks in at nearly 55K contracts daily based on its 30-day average.

BigBear is a smaller-cap tech company valued at $1.88 billion and profits remain M.I.A. But the prospects for growth and a rapidly changing fundamental picture look good. BBAI enjoys a war chest of $462 million in cash and investments and reduced its debt by 90% in 2025.

And with BigBear’s focused, AI-driven predictive analytics and decision intelligence increasingly popular with U.S. agencies, and a CEO with ties to Homeland Security, the sky may not be the limit, but bullish investors have reasons to put their boots to the ground.

In particular, bullish options traders are in a strong position to consider a long call strategy and gain limited-risk, directional exposure to a rally in BBAI stock.

As Barchart’s Options Data Dashboard shows, the current implied or market pricing in relation to BBAI’s stock volatility (IV/HV) is at 0.96.

A 0.96 reading means options buyers are purchasing protective long premium at a slight 0.04 (1.0 – 0.96) statistical advantage to how shares have moved historically.

What makes the situation more compelling for a bullish long call strategy is that BigBear’s implied pricing is about as affordable as it’s ever been.

An IV Rank of 1.38% based on a 52-week scale from 0% to 100% infers that today’s market prices are a hair from their lowest levels for the year.

At the same time, BBAI stock’s IV Percentile reading of 3% points supportively at the purchase of long premium.

This stat tells options investors that BigBear’s calls and puts have only traded at lower implieds 3% of the time over the past year.

And today, there’s little doubt on the BBAI stock price chart that affordable long premium should be deployed as a long call purchase in order to profit from a rally.

The provided weekly interactive price chart shows that shares of BigBear are attempting to bottom off an extended trendline and testing around the 78% retracement level.

In cahoots with a deeper, but not quite oversold RSI crossover and a Bollinger Band reversal pattern, an emerging bull market could take shares to fresh relative highs inside the next 12 months.

I’d suggest looking at June call contracts or slightly longer-term maturities. With more time on the calendar, investors can better capitalize on today’s implied prices and stand to gain dollars while removing the day-to-day noise.

You can learn more about buying call options here .

About Ondas Holdings Right Now

ONDS stock is a very heavily traded Homeland Security play with shares averaging daily volume of 95 million .

Options trading on Ondas is every bit as impressive with the 30-day average for calls and puts at a staggering 250K.

ONDS stock is a mid-cap at $5 billion. It’s larger than BigBear.ai, but in a similar position of not yet turning a profit.

Here too though, the prospects for growth and favorably improving fundamentals appear solid.

Ondas manufactures autonomous drone technology that’s crucial for the country’s “America First” border and Defense Industrial Base initiatives.

This past month ONDS announced a partnership with AI defense and security giant Palantir (PLTR) to expand its counter and autonomous drone systems which should boost its presence and top lines with the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

As with BBAI, today’s bullish options traders in Ondas have the opportunity to purchase calls at extremely attractive levels.

In reviewing Barchart’s Options Data Dashboard, readers can see the current implied or market pricing in relation to ONDS stock volatility (IV/HV) is quite reasonable.

A 1.09 reading means premiums for long options are only modestly above how shares have moved historically.

An IV Rank of 1.72% indicates that market prices for options are just removed from their absolute lowest reading over the past year.

Lastly and further supporting long premium positioning in Ondas, ONDS stock’s IV Percentile points to implieds which have only been lower 4% of the time in the last 52 weeks.

If bullish investors are trend followers, there’s equally strong evidence that buying a call is a well-supported decision.

ONDS stock has corrected in price over the past couple months. But today, a purchase is backed by a Barchart “ Strong Buy ” Technical Opinion.

Moreover, bullish investors can gain long exposure off the trendline and sandwiched 50% and 62% Fibonacci support levels. And the technically strong positioning of shares is made even more formidable given ONDS stock’s weekly RSI buy signal.

I’d suggest looking at June call contracts or slightly longer-term maturities. With more time on the calendar, investors can better capitalize on today’s implied prices and stand to gain dollars while removing the day-to-day noise.

To help make the most of ONDS’ options and technical positioning, June or longer-dated maturities should help with successfully navigating any battles with bears and enjoying the spoils of war over time.