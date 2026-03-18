How Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Property & Casualty Insurance Stocks?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation ( CINF ) is an insurance holding company that primarily provides property and casualty insurance, along with life insurance and investment services, through a network of independent agents. Headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio, the company is recognized for its conservative underwriting practices and significant investment portfolio, which plays a key role in driving earnings. Cincinnati Financial has a market cap of around $25.5 billion , placing it firmly in the large-cap category within the sector.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and CINF fits that description, with a market cap exceeding that threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance in the property and casualty insurance industry.

CINF is currently down 6.2% from its 52-week high of $174.27 , achieved on Feb. 6. Over the past three months, CINF stock has declined 2.7% , outperforming the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s ( KBWP ) 4.8% slump during the same time frame.

Shares of the company rose marginally on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 12.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming KBWP’s YTD decline of 4.5% and slight plunge over the past year.

CINF has consistently traded above the 200-day moving average since May 2025. Also, it has been trading above the 50-day moving average over the same time frame but with some fluctuations.

Over the past year, shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation have risen primarily due to exceptional underwriting performance and significant growth in investment income, which rose 14% for the full year 2025 . Despite facing the worst catastrophe loss in its history, the company achieved a net income of $2.4 billion for the year, supported by disciplined premium pricing and a strong property casualty combined ratio of 94.9%. Investors were also encouraged by a record-high book value per share of $102.35 and the board’s decision in early 2026 to increase the quarterly dividend consistently.

However, CINF’s rival, The Travelers Companies, Inc. ( TRV ) shares outpaced the stock, with a 5% uptick this year and a 16.9% returns over the past 52 weeks.