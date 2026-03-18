Omnicom Group Stock: Is OMC Underperforming the Communications Services Sector?

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a global holding company that oversees operations in advertising, marketing services, customer relationship management, public relations, and specialty communications. Its agencies deliver creative, data-driven solutions worldwide. Headquartered in New York City, it manages a portfolio of leading branded networks. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, classifying it as a “big-cap” stock.

Its shares reached a 52-week high of $87.17 on Mar. 5, but are down 10.1% from that level. Concerns about massive integration expenses following Omnicom’s merger with Interpublic Group have weighed on the stock. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 5.2%. On the other hand, the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) is only marginally down over the same period.

Over the past 52 weeks, Omnicom’s stock dropped 2.4%, while the Communication Services SPDR ETF gained 18.6%. However, the stock has risen 2.3% over the past six months, while the ETF has fallen 2.9%. Omnicom’s shares have traded above their 200-day moving average since late February, while they are currently hovering near their 50-day moving average.

In November, Omnicom completed its acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., which created a leading marketing and sales company. The $13 billion purchase of its rival firm aims to gain some traction in the shifting advertising landscape. Following this mega-merger, Omnicom announced 4,000 job cuts and folded several well-known advertising agency brands.

In its fourth-quarter earnings release, the company highlighted that it has doubled its total cost synergy target to $1.50 billion, which includes $900 million in 2026. Omnicom’s Q4 revenue increased by 27.9% year-over-year (YOY) to $5.53 billion, while its adjusted EPS climbed 7.5% YOY to $2.59.

We compare Omnicom’s performance with that of another advertising agency stock, Stagwell Inc. (STGW), which is up marginally over the past 52 weeks, 16.5% over the past six months, and 14.3% over the past three months. Therefore, OMC has been the clear underperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Omnicom’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 10 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $99.33 implies a 26.7% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $117 indicates a 49.3% upside.