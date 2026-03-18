How Is Textron's Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools. The company has a market cap of $16 billion and operates through Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” TXT sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $101.57 on Feb. 18, and is down 9.9% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock rose 4.6%, underperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (XAR) 19.6% rise during the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, TXT’s shares rose 22.6%, underperforming XAR, which delivered 66.8% returns over the same time frame. TXT has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year but below its 50-day moving average since the start of this month.

On Jan. 28, TXT shares declined 7.9% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $4.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.73 and fell short of Wall Street estimates.

When compared to its peer, Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB), TXT has underperformed. RKLB has surged 311.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming TXT stock.

Wall Street analysts are somewhat optimistic about TXT. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $98.86 suggests a 8.1% upside potential relative to current levels.