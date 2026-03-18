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How Is Textron's Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Textron Inc_ website on phone-by madamF via Shutterstock
Textron Inc_ website on phone-by madamF via Shutterstock

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools. The company has a market cap of $16 billion and operates through Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” TXT sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $101.57 on Feb. 18, and is down 9.9% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock rose 4.6%, underperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (XAR19.6% rise during the same time frame.

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Over the past 52 weeks, TXT’s shares rose 22.6%, underperforming XAR, which delivered 66.8% returns over the same time frame. TXT has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year but below its 50-day moving average since the start of this month.

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On Jan. 28, TXT shares declined 7.9% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $4.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $1.73 and fell short of Wall Street estimates.

When compared to its peer, Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB), TXT has underperformed. RKLB has surged 311.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming TXT stock.

Wall Street analysts are somewhat optimistic about TXT. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $98.86 suggests a 8.1% upside potential relative to current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TXT 91.49 -0.37 -0.40%
Textron Inc
XAR 273.76 +2.93 +1.08%
S&P Aerospace & Defense SPDR
RKLB 78.59 +7.28 +10.21%
Rocket Lab Corporation

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