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Is Darden Restaurants Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Darden Restaurants, Inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Darden Restaurants, Inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the U.S., operating a portfolio of well-known casual and fine dining brands. The Florida-based company owns and manages restaurant chains that focus on delivering consistent dining experiences at scale, primarily in North America.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. Darden operates 2,000+ restaurants and serves millions of guests annually. Its brand portfolio spans multiple dining segments, making it a diversified player in the restaurant industry.

Darden’s stock has retreated 10.7% below its 52-week high of $228.27 in June. Over the past three months, the stock has surged 7.6%, outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 2.3% over the same time frame.

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Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 8.7%, while over the past six months it has declined 2.4%. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite has surged 28.4% over the past year and marginally over the past six months.  

Darden’s stock has been volatile recently and has traded above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of January.  

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Darden Restaurants’ shares rose 2.3% on Feb. 3 after the company finalized its strategic review of the Bahama Breeze brand, deciding to streamline the business by closing 14 of its 28 locations and converting the remaining 14 into other Darden concepts over the next 12 to 18 months. The closures are expected to continue operations until April 5, 2026, while conversion sites will remain open until renovations begin. brands, while also aiming to redeploy affected employees within its portfolio.

Darden’s top rival, Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), has gained 4.2% over the past 52 weeks and 10.4% over the past six months, outperforming Darden. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Darden’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 31 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $224 indicates a 9.9% upside compared to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
YUM 163.69 +1.91 +1.18%
Yum! Brands
$NASX 22,479.53 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
DRI 203.86 -2.83 -1.37%
Darden Restaurants

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