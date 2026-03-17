Cotton Sees Green on Tuesday

Cotton futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 48 to 70 points in the green on St Patrick’s Day. Some deferred contracts were up 5 to 18 points. Crude oil was back up $2.52 to $96.02, with the US dollar index down $0.158 to $99.310.

The Seam showed sales on 17,379 bales on Monday, averaging 63.71 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 70 points on March 16 at 76.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/16, with the certified stocks level at 116,789 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points on Thursday to 51.50 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 68.77, up 58 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 70.75, up 69 points,