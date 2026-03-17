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Hogs Closes Higher on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures posted 22 to 65 cent gains on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.18 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.45 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 16 cents higher on March 13 at $91.76.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was down 55 cents at $99.89 per cwt. The loin, butt, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated the Tuesday federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head, with the weekly total at 889,000 head. That is 91,000 head below last week and 91,083 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $93.725, up $0.225,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $98.625, up $0.300

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $107.775, up $0.525,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 98.625s +0.300 +0.31%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 93.725s +0.225 +0.24%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 107.775s +0.525 +0.49%
Lean Hogs

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