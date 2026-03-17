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Cattle Bulls Feel Lucky with Gains on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay
Two cows on green pasture by Photo Mix via Pixabay

Live cattle futures were $1.45 to $1.97 in the green on the St. Patrick’s Day close. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week. Last week settled in at $234-236. Feeder cattle futures were in rally mode on Tuesday, with gains of $4.32 to $5.22.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.30 to $357.05 on March 13. The Monday OKC Feeder cattle auction saw sales on 4,305 head sold, with sales 10-15 higher on feeders and calves up $10-20 for steers and $5-15 for heifers.

The Tuesday update from APHIS on New World Screwworm south of the border showed 1,025 active cases in Mexico. Of that, 28 are in the bordering state of Tamaulipas

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $6.59. Choice boxes were up 65 cents to $403.31, while Select was $2.21 higher to $396.72. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 109,000 head, with the week to date total at 207,000 head. That is down 4,000 head from last week and 30,219 head from the same week last year.  

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.225, up $1.975,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.700, up $1.825,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.325, up $1.650,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.800, up $4.350,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.800, up $4.950,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $350.625, up $5.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 231.325s +1.650 +0.72%
Live Cattle
LEM26 233.700s +1.825 +0.79%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 235.225s +1.975 +0.85%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 354.800s +4.950 +1.41%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 359.800s +4.350 +1.22%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 350.625s +5.075 +1.47%
Feeder Cattle

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