Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Delta Air Lines Just Broke Above Its 200-Day Moving Average. Should You Buy DAL Stock Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Delta Air Lines, Inc_ passanger plane-by viper-zero via iStock
Delta Air Lines, Inc_ passanger plane-by viper-zero via iStock

Delta Air Lines (DAL) shares pushed higher on Tuesday after the U.S. airline raised its revenue guidance for the first quarter to high-single-digit growth. As investors reacted to the positive financial update, DAL rallied past its 200-day moving average (MA), indicating shifting momentum in favor of the bulls. 

Versus its year-to-date high, Delta Air Lines stock remains down roughly 13%, reinforcing that there’s still time to build a position in it at a discount. 

www.barchart.com

Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Worth Buying Today

DAL’s update is bullish, given it suggests the air carrier is strongly positioned to weather higher jet fuel prices amid continued escalations between the U.S. and Iran. 

Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have raised fuel costs by a significant $400 million already, but Delta Air Lines continues to see earnings coming in at $0.70 in the current quarter. 

This ability to maintain profitability amid external shocks demonstrates its industry-leading pricing power and operational resilience. 

At a JPMorgan conference on March 17, the management cited “accelerated trends” in both consumer and corporate demand, essentially making DAL shares more compelling for long-term investors. 

DAL Shares Are Historically Cheap to Own in 2026

Delta Air Lines shares are currently going for less than 8.5x earnings, a forward multiple that makes it cheaper to own compared not only to the broader market but to its own historical average as well. 

The airline stock remains attractive also because it forecasts up to $4 billion in free cash flow for 2026, which it plans on splitting between debt reduction and shareholder returns. 

DAL’s high-margin premium seat revenue and its lucrative American Express partnership continue to diversify income away from volatile “back-of-the-plane” fares. 

Meanwhile, its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) business is a hidden gem — expected to grow revenue by a whopping 150% this year. 

Wall Street Remains Constructive on Delta Air Lines

Investors can also take heart in the fact that Wall Street remains bullish as ever on DAL stock. 

The consensus rating on Delta Air Lines sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $81 indicating potential upside of more than 25% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DAL 64.83 +3.99 +6.56%
Delta Air Lines Inc

Most Popular News

Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Bond Yields Fall, Fed Meeting and Middle East Conflict in Focus
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Should You Buy Palantir Stock After AIPCon 2026?
Adobe Inc logo on computer-by DANIEL CONSTANTE via Shutterstock 3
Adobe Will Soon Get a New CEO. Should You Buy ADBE Stock First?
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Micron’s Q2 Earnings Ahead: Is MU Stock Still a Buy After the Big Rally?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
2 Mega-Cap Nasdaq Stocks with Unusual Options Activity: What to Watch
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot