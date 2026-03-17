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Is Principal Financial Group Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Principal Financial Group Inc logo and money background-by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock
Principal Financial Group Inc logo and money background-by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock

Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It is valued at a market cap of $18.7 billion

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PFG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. The company continues to leverage digital transformation and AI-driven wellness tools to drive earnings growth while optimizing its portfolio through the divestiture of lower-return legacy life and annuity blocks.

This financial company has slipped 10.6% from its 52-week high of $97.88, reached on Feb. 6. Shares of PFG have declined 2.1% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average's ($DOWI1.5% drop during the same time frame.

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Moreover, in the longer term, PFG has gained 4.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 12.7% uptick over the same time frame. However, on a YTD basis, shares of PFG are down marginally, outpacing DOWI’s 1.9% fall. 

To confirm its recent bearish trend, PFG has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early March. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average since late October. 

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On Feb. 9, shares of PFG declined 1.5% following the release of its Q4 results. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.19, which fell short of the $2.23 expected by analysts. Looking ahead, management anticipates full-year adjusted EPS growth in the range of 9% to 12%.

PFG has outpaced its rival, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), which rose marginally over the past 52 weeks and dropped 10.4% on a YTD basis. 

Given PFG’s recent underperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $94.73 suggests an 8.4% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PFG 87.75 +1.30 +1.50%
Principal Financial Group Inc
BLK 966.23 +22.97 +2.44%
Blackrock Inc
$DOWI 47,089.58 +143.17 +0.30%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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