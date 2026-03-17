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Is Dollar-Tree Stock a Recession-Proof Winner or a Ticking Time Bomb?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The front of a Dollar Tree store_ Image by Aaron of L_A_ Photography via Shutterstock_
The front of a Dollar Tree store_ Image by Aaron of L_A_ Photography via Shutterstock_

Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares are inching up this morning after the discount retailer recorded its 20th consecutive year of positive comparable store sales with a 5% increase driven by strong pricing power and margin expansion. In Q4, the Nasdaq-listed firm topped earnings estimates, reinforcing that its multi-price strategy is proving successful, now representing about 16% of total sales across 5,300 converted stores.

Despite post-earnings gains, Dollar Tree stock remains down roughly 18% versus its year-to-date high. 

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Can Dollar Tree Stock Weather a Recession?

Dollar Tree’s Q4 release suggests it’s finding success in attracting higher-income households into its traditionally value-oriented format. 

Improved product mix, reduced freight costs, and higher-priced merchandise helped DLTR grow its gross margins in the fourth quarter to 39.1% — supporting the recession-resistant narrative. 

The retailer generated over $1 billion in free cash flow last year and deployed $1.6 billion on stock buybacks, making DLTR shares even more attractive as a long-term holding. 

Note that Dollar Tree is now trading a little under its 100-day moving average (MA). A decisive break above $118 may accelerate upward momentum in the near term. 

Guggenheim Favors Buying DLTR Shares

Guggenheim analysts maintained their $130 price target on Dollar Tree shares after the firm’s Q4 print, citing its multi-price strategy that increases household relevance and supports margin growth

Additionally, they see the discount retailer as attractively priced at a current PEG ratio of 1.34x

DLTR’s ultimate classification depends on potential recession severity and duration. If economic contraction proves mild, its 20-year track record of positive comps, strengthened supply chain, improved inventory management, and successful format transformation position it as a defensive winner. 

Meanwhile, the multi-price strategy’s demonstrated ability to drive higher transaction values while expanding margins provides insulation against traffic-related headwinds. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Dollar Tree

Investors should also note that Guggenheim isn’t the only Wall Street firm that’s recommending sticking with Dollar Tree after its fourth-quarter results. 

While the consensus rating on DLTR stock remains at a “Hold” only, the price targets go as high as $165, indicating potential upside of more than 45% from here. 

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This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DLTR 114.31 -0.05 -0.04%
Dollar Tree Inc

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