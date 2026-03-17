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Hogs Look to Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures closed with mixed trade on Monday, as contracts were withing 20 cents of unchanged. Open interest was down 2,301 contracts, with April dropping 4,549 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.73 on Monday afternoon, down $1.09 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 16 cents higher on March 12 at $91.60.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 25 cents at $100.44 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected hog slaughter at 404,000 head. That is 81,000 head below last week and 84,652 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $93.500, up $0.050,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $98.325, down $0.075

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $107.250, down $0.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 98.325s -0.075 -0.08%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 93.500s +0.050 +0.05%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 107.250s -0.125 -0.12%
Lean Hogs

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