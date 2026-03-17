Hogs Look to Tuesday Trade

Lean hog futures closed with mixed trade on Monday, as contracts were withing 20 cents of unchanged. Open interest was down 2,301 contracts, with April dropping 4,549 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.73 on Monday afternoon, down $1.09 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 16 cents higher on March 12 at $91.60.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 25 cents at $100.44 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected hog slaughter at 404,000 head. That is 81,000 head below last week and 84,652 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $93.500, up $0.050,

May 26 Hogs closed at $98.325, down $0.075

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $107.250, down $0.125,