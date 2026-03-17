Is Cooper Companies Stock Underperforming the Dow?

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO), based in California, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. Valued at a market cap of $13.9 billion, the company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. COO offers spherical, toric, and multifocal contact lenses, fertility products and services, medical devices, contraception, and cryostorage for women.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." COO fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical instruments and supplies industry.

However, COO stock is down 20.9% from its 52-week high of $89.83 touched on Dec. 05, 2025. Moreover, Cooper Companies has been on a downward trajectory lately, declining 12.3% over the past three months and lagging behind the Dow Jones Industrials Average ($DOWI), which declined 2.4% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, COO has declined 12.5%, lagging behind the DOWI’s 13.2% gain.

COO has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the start of this month, showcasing a bearish momentum.

On Mar. 5, COO shares declined 2.2% following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue increased nearly 6% year-over-year to $1 billion and came in line with the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter rose 20% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.10, which successfully beat Wall Street estimates. However, investors were more keen on keeping an eye on the company’s weak organic revenue growth and its slower business in the Asia Pacific region, owing to ongoing challenges. COO stock dropped another 4.6% in the next trading session, as a result of declining investor confidence.

When stacked against its peer, Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), COO has underperformed. Over the past year, ALGN stock has grown 2%.

Additionally, sentiment on COO remains moderately optimistic. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $90.81 suggests 27.8% upside potential from current price levels.