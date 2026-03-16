Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Options Traders Expect from Micron Stock After Earnings on March 18

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock

Micron Technology (MU) has inched higher ahead of its second-quarter earnings release scheduled for after market close on Wednesday, March 18. Consensus is for the memory chips specialist to more than double its revenue to about $19.1 billion in Q2, helping earnings soar by an incredible 500% on a year-over-year basis to $8.52 a share. 

Ahead of earnings, Micron stock is up about 55% year-to-date, but options traders continue to price in significant further upside through the remainder of 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Where Options Data Suggests Micron Stock is Headed

According to Barchart, the put-to-call ratio on derivatives contracts expiring March 20 sits at 0.86x currently, indicating a bullish skew. Meanwhile, the upper price on those call options at $481 suggests MU shares could rally a notable 8.4% after earnings. 

Investors should also note that Micron’s relative strength index (14-day) is set at 60 at the time of writing, reinforcing that the upward momentum is not near exhaustion yet. 

A 0.1% dividend yield and some $2.5 billion remaining under current buyback authorization make MU shares even more attractive as a long-term holding in 2026. 

How High Could MU Shares Fly in 2026?

RBC Capital’s senior analyst Srini Pajjuri shares the options market’s optimism about Micron shares. 

In a research note dated March 16, Pajjuri raised his price objective to $525, citing an AI-driven “memory super-cycle” that isn’t showing any signs of a slowdown any time soon. 

According to him, the “base case” now assumes memory pricing will continue to at least through the end of calendar year 2026, given the transition to next-gen artificial intelligence chips that will require a 3.5x increase in HBM content. 

Now that data centers account for over 50% of the industry revenue, the “boom-bust” volatility of the past is being replaced by structural sustainability, which justified a higher stock valuation, he concluded. 

Micron Remains a Buy-Rated Stock Among Wall Street Firms

Note that RBC isn’t the only Wall Street firm that’s bullish on Micron heading into its earnings on Wednesday. 

The consensus rating on MU stock sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with the mean target of $550 signaling potential upside of another 25% from here.

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MU 441.80 +15.67 +3.68%
Micron Technology

Most Popular News

Bear market by Champc vi iStock 1
How the Microsoft Stock Correction Created a $4K Options Opportunity
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
This One Number Has Investors Excited About Oracle Stock. Can ORCL Reach $400?
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 3
Where are Crude Oil Prices Heading?
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 4
3 Key Things Analysts Are Watching for Nvidia Stock Before GTC 2026
Dominos Pizza Inc storefront by-KathyDewar via iStock 5
Domino's Pizza Stock Still Looks Cheap - The Best DPZ Stock and Options Plays Here for Value Investors
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot