Meta Platforms Just Announced 4 New In-House AI Chips. Does That Make META Stock a Buy Here?

Meta Platforms (META) is a global technology conglomerate that houses popular social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. While its origins are rooted in social networking, Meta has strategically pivoted toward becoming an AI-focused company, integrating generative AI to enhance advertising precision and user engagement. Beyond its core software, the company is also heavily invested in the "metaverse" and augmented reality through its Reality Labs division.

Founded in 2004 by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. The company has evolved from its social media site roots into a massive global operation with over 3 billion daily active users.

Meta Stock Performance

Meta Platforms' stock has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth. META stock has posted a 3% gain over the last 52 weeks, recovering from its 2022 lows to reach a market capitalization of approximately $1.55 trillion today. Although it has faced some recent headwinds — declining roughly 19% over the past six months due to massive capital expenditure forecasts — META is starting to stabilize in recent trading.

Compared to the broader S&P 500 Information Technology Index, Meta remains a top-tier performer, although its aggressive spending on AI infrastructure has introduced higher volatility than some of its Big Tech peers.

Meta Platforms Posts Solid Results

Meta delivered a "beat and raise" performance for the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting $59.9 billion in revenue, representing a 24% year-over-year (YOY) increase. The company crushed analyst expectations with diluted EPS of $8.88, compared to the $8.19 estimate. This growth was primarily driven by Meta's "Family of Apps," which contributed $58.9 billion to the top line, fueled by an 18% increase in ad impressions and a 6% rise in the average price per ad.

Despite these strong results, operating margins contracted slightly to 41% as the company ramped up spending on its AI initiatives. Meta Platforms remains in a position of extreme strength, ending the year with $81.6 billion in cash and marketable securities. For full-year 2025, the company generated $43.6 billion in free cash flow, providing the flexibility to announce a massive $115 billion to $135 billion capital expenditure guidance for 2026. This spending will prioritize Meta's Superintelligence Labs and the expansion of data centers to support next-gen AI.

Looking ahead, Meta issued a bullish Q1 2026 revenue forecast of $53.5 billion to $56.5 billion, signaling that its AI-driven advertising improvements are continuing to yield positive results despite the significant infrastructure costs.

Meta Unveils Next-Gen Custom AI Chips

Meta is aggressively expanding its in-house hardware strategy by deploying four new generations of custom AI chips — MTIA 300, MTIA 400, MTIA 450, and MTIA 500 — by 2027. Developed in partnership with Broadcom (AVGO), these chips are designed to handle workloads more efficiently and at a lower cost than general-purpose processors.

By creating its own silicon, Meta is reducing its heavy reliance on outside vendors like Nvidia (NVDA) while optimizing for specific tasks like content recommendations and generative AI.

The company is using a unique, "iterative" approach, releasing a new chip roughly every six months to keep up with the lightning-fast pace of AI innovation. While the MTIA 300 is already in production for ranking and ads, the upcoming 450 and 500 models will focus heavily on AI inference, the process of actually running AI models for users.

These future chips will feature massive boosts in memory bandwidth to ensure that generative AI features, like image creation and chatbots, run smoothly. Despite these internal leaps, Meta continues to invest billions in external hardware to maintain a diverse and powerful global infrastructure.

Should You Buy META Stock?

Meta’s recent announcement and overwhelming analyst support make META stock coverage exceptionally bullish at the moment. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating, with 46 "Strong Buy" ratings, three “Moderate Buy” ratings, and seven “Hold” ratings. The mean price target of $864.04 indicates high confidence in Meta's ability to monetize its AI infrastructure, representing 38% potential upside from current market levels.

Despite recent tech sector volatility and a slight year-to-date (YTD) decline, the combination of aggressive AI investment, steady advertising revenue, and a favorable forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio suggests that Meta is well-positioned for substantial long-term growth.