Is Willis Towers Watson Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

London, the United Kingdom-based Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company ( WTW ) is a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions firm with a market cap of $27.4 billion . It provides a comprehensive suite of services, including human capital consulting, benefits administration, investment advisory, and specialized corporate risk management and insurance brokerage.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and WTW fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance brokers industry. The company’s core strengths lie in its deep technical expertise, particularly in actuarial science and insurance consulting technology, where it leverages proprietary software suites like Radar and ResQ to serve global insurers.

This financial company has dipped 17.1% from its 52-week high of $352.79 , reached on Oct. 7, 2025. Shares of WTW have declined 11.4% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 3.1% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of WTW are down 11.1%, compared to NASX’s 3.7% fall. In the longer term, WTW has fallen 10% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 26.1% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, WTW has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early February.

Willis, a WTW business, announced the continued expansion of its GB Affinity technology ecosystem through a strategic partnership with Qover, a European leader in embedded insurance orchestration. This collaboration aims to address the growing demand for seamless and contextual insurance solutions at the point of sale. Through this partnership, Willis and Qover will deliver a product-agnostic platform that enables businesses to launch customized insurance programs efficiently and at scale, while also supporting innovation, sustainability, and evolving customer needs.

WTW has outperformed its rival, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MRSH ), which declined 24.6% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged MRSH’s 6% YTD drop.