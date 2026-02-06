Barchart.com
Hogs Holding Steady on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Lean hog futures are trading with contracts steady to 20 cents higher on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $87.05 on Friday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 2 cents higher on Feb 3 at $86.38. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from Friday afternoon report was 76 cents lower to $94.51 per cwt. The butt led the way lower, down $9.23, with the loin and picnic also lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter on Thursday was 450,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.903 million head. That was 38,000 head above last week but 26,824 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $87.450, up $0.150,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $98.375, unch,

May 26 Hogs are at $101.675, up $0.175,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 98.000 -0.375 -0.38%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 87.475 +0.175 +0.20%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 101.275 -0.225 -0.22%
Lean Hogs

