Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Quanta Services Stock: Is PWR Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Quanta Services, Inc_ logo and stock data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Quanta Services, Inc_ logo and stock data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at $83.6 billion by market cap, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) has emerged as one of the most influential players in modern infrastructure development. Headquartered in Houston, the company specializes in the design, construction, repair, and maintenance of critical utility systems, including electric power networks, renewable energy infrastructure, communications systems, and pipelines. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PWR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the engineering & construction industry. With operations spanning North America and a large skilled workforce, Quanta plays a pivotal role in power-grid modernization, clean-energy expansion, and large-scale utility upgrades, placing it at the center of the global energy transition.

PWR slipped 3.1% from its 52-week high of $576.86, met recently on Mar. 10. Over the past three months, PWR stock gained 27.6%, outperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI5.1% surge over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

Zooming out further highlights the strength of Quanta’s rally. The stock has jumped 46.1% over the past six months and soared 123.4% over the past year, far outpacing XLI’s 8.6% six-month return and 27.9% one-year gain. 

It has traded above its 200-day moving average since early May and above its 50-day moving average since mid-January, reinforcing strong upward momentum and sustained investor confidence.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 19, shares of Quanta Services jumped 6.2% after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results that beat Wall Street expectations and issued an optimistic outlook for 2026. Revenue climbed to $7.84 billion, up from $6.55 billion a year earlier, while adjusted EPS came in at $3.16, surpassing analyst estimates. The company also forecast 2026 adjusted EPS between $12.65 and $13.35, above expectations, and reported a record year-end backlog of nearly $44 billion, highlighting strong demand and a robust pipeline of future projects.

In the competitive arena of engineering & construction, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) has taken the lead over PWR, showing resilience with a 81.2% rally over the past six months and 317.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $588.40 suggests a potential upside of 5.3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 164.65 -0.59 -0.36%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
FIX 1,365.34 -8.42 -0.61%
Comfort Systems USA
PWR 559.02 -7.89 -1.39%
Quanta Services

Most Popular News

Bear market by Champc vi iStock 1
How the Microsoft Stock Correction Created a $4K Options Opportunity
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
A Better-Calculated Way to Play the ‘Fear Trade’ in AMD Stock Now
Oil jackpump at sunset 2 by Evgenii Mitroshin via iStock 3
Where are Crude Oil Prices Heading?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Google Just Closed Its $32 Billion Wiz Deal. How Should You Play GOOGL Stock Here?
Microsoft logo on building by franz12 via iStock 5
Microsoft Is Racing to Beat Claude Cowork. A Big Catalyst for MSFT Stock Is Coming May 1.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot