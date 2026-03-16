Is FirstEnergy Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy Corp. ( FE ) is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. The company runs a diversified mix of coal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar facilities while maintaining an extensive transmission and distribution network that keeps power flowing across its service territory.

With a market cap of nearly $29.6 billion , the company sits in the “large cap” category reserved for firms valued above $10 billion. The scale gives FirstEnergy the operational reach to deliver electricity to millions of customers across several Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic states, reinforcing its role as a backbone utility in these regions.

Shares of FirstEnergy currently trade only 1.1% below their 52-week high of $51.75 reached this month. Over the past three months, shares have gained 15.6% . However, the broader Nasdaq Composite ( $NASX ) has slipped 4.7% during the same period, allowing FirstEnergy to hold up comparatively better amid recent market volatility.

Looking at the bigger picture, the longer-term trend remains in the company’s favor. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 30.7%, edging past the Nasdaq’s 27.8% gain. The momentum has carried into 2026 as well. Year-to-date (YTD), the shares have advanced 14.3% even as the broader index has fallen 4.9%.

Technical indicators reinforce the steady momentum. The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average of $48.06 since mid-January, signaling sustained near-term strength. At the same time, it has remained above its 200-day moving average of $44.80 since mid-July 2025.

Operational progress has also supported the narrative. On Feb. 18, the company announced that Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, completed a new substation in Berkeley County that already improves electric reliability for about 2,400 homes and businesses. The market welcomed the development, pushing the stock up nearly 1.3% in the following trading session.

The $6.6 million project forms part of Energize365, FirstEnergy’s long-term investment program aimed at modernizing and strengthening the electric grid. Looking ahead, the company plans to invest $36 billion between 2026 and 2030 to build a smarter, more resilient grid capable of meeting evolving energy demand across its footprint.

In practical terms, the investment pipeline would provide visibility into steady capital deployment and regulated earnings growth.

Relative performance adds another layer of perspective. Shares of FirstEnergy's rival, Ameren Corporation ( AEE ), have delivered more modest gains, rising 14.4% over the past 52 weeks and advancing 12.2% so far in 2026. The comparison highlights a steadier, but less pronounced, return profile relative to FirstEnergy, suggesting investors have recently shown stronger enthusiasm toward FirstEnergy’s trajectory.