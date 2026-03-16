Weyerhaeuser Stock: Is WY Underperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Seattle, Washington-based Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), is one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, and owns or controls approximately 10.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Valued at $16.9 billion by market cap, the company primarily grows and harvests trees, develops and construct real estate, and makes a range of forest products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WY perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser's strengths include its extensive timberland holdings, ensuring a sustainable supply of raw materials and contributing to its strong brand reputation for environmental stewardship. The company's operational efficiency optimizes production, reduces waste, and lowers costs, enabling competitive pricing and adaptability to market demands.

Despite its notable strength, WY slipped 22.5% from its 52-week high of $30.28, achieved on Mar. 17, 2025. Over the past three months, WY stock has gained marginally, underperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3.7% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of WY fell 5.8% on a six-month basis and dipped 19% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLRE’s six-month marginal losses and 3.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, WY has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late February.

On Jan. 29, WY shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted losses of $0.09 per share topped Wall Street expectations of $0.13 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.5 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.6 billion.

In the competitive arena of REIT - specialty, Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has lagged behind WY, with a 23.3% downtick on a six-month basis and 26% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on WY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $31.82 suggests a notable potential upside of 35.6% from current price levels.