PayPay Shares Are Popping Higher After the PAYP Stock IPO. Should You Buy the SoftBank-Backed Company Here?

A sign advertising for PayPay on a store window by StreetVJ via Shutterstock

Investors are running to PayPay (PAYP) after its Nasdaq debut on March 12. This follows the digital payment giant’s initial public offering (IPO), which raised about $880 million. PAYP marks the largest U.S. listing by a Japanese firm in over a decade, indicating massive demand for the country’s digital transformation.

Despite significant initial gains, however, there’s reason to believe that it’s not yet too late to invest in PayPay stock, which boasts strong backing from Tokyo-based SoftBank Group (SFTBY).

Should You Chase Momentum in PayPay stock?

PAYP enters the public market as the undisputed leader of Japan’s digital shift. With over 72 million registered users, representing roughly 75% of the country’s smartphone users, the company has built a massive ecosystem that’s hard for its competitors to replicate.

By aggressively onboarding small merchants and integrating services like banking and insurance, PayPay has transformed from a simple QR code app into a mature fintech platform.

PayPay’s annual gross merchandise volume has already surpassed $100 billion, offering a stable, profitable foundation that insulates PAYP shares from broader fintech volatility.

What Could Drive PAYP Shares Higher?

Beyond Japan, PAYP is positioning itself as a global fintech leader through a high-stakes partnership. In February, the company teamed up with Visa (V), signaling intent to penetrate the U.S. and international markets in pursuit of expanding its addressable audience.

It's also worth mentioning that notable institutional names, including Ark Invest and the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, participated in PayPay’s initial public offering.

This suggests smart money is betting on the firm’s ability to leverage its massive consumer data to launch high-margin financial products.

PAYP has already expanded beyond its core cashless payment offering into credit, banking, securities, and insurance services, establishing itself as a comprehensive digital finance platform.

If it can successfully export this “super app” model globally, the current PayPay shares’ valuation may prove a bargain over time.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.