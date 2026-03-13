Cotton Rallying at Midday

Cotton futures are showing 50 to 85 point losses across most contracts on Friday. Crude oil is up $1.19 to $96.92, with the US dollar index up $0.601 to $100.355.
Export Sales data has total cotton export commitments at 9.157 million RB, which is down 10% from last year. That is 81% of USDA’s forecast and lags the 94% average pace from the last 5 years. Shipments at 5.029 million RB are 4% below a year ago and 45% of the USDA export estimate, behind the 50% average shipping pace.
The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on Thursday at 75.70 cents. The Seam showed sales on 4,202 bales on March 12, averaging 56.13 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 2,728 bales on 3/12 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 119,517 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points on Thursday to 51.50 cents/lb.
May 26 Cotton is at 65.76, up 62 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.86, up 71 points,
Oct 26 Cotton is at 69.86, up 85 points
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.