Cotton Rallying at Midday

Cotton futures are showing 50 to 85 point losses across most contracts on Friday. Crude oil is up $1.19 to $96.92, with the US dollar index up $0.601 to $100.355.

Export Sales data has total cotton export commitments at 9.157 million RB, which is down 10% from last year. That is 81% of USDA’s forecast and lags the 94% average pace from the last 5 years. Shipments at 5.029 million RB are 4% below a year ago and 45% of the USDA export estimate, behind the 50% average shipping pace.

The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on Thursday at 75.70 cents. The Seam showed sales on 4,202 bales on March 12, averaging 56.13 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 2,728 bales on 3/12 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 119,517 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up just 6 points on Thursday to 51.50 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 65.76, up 62 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.86, up 71 points,