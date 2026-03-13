Is Equity Residential Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Chicago, Illinois-based Equity Residential (EQR) is a REIT which acquires, develops, and manages apartment complexes in the U.S. Valued at $22.8 billion by market cap, the company owns and manages 312 rental properties consisting of 85,190 apartment units in dynamic metro areas across the U.S. with a primary concentration in major coastal markets.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and EQR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. EQR's strength lies in its focus on top metros with strong job growth and high-earning sectors, attracting high-income renters and driving stable returns.

Despite its notable strength, EQR slipped 17% from its 52-week high of $72.65, achieved on Mar. 27, 2025. Over the past three months, EQR stock has declined 1.1%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 3.7% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of EQR fell 4.4% on a YTD basis and dipped 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD losses of 2.9% and 12.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, EQR has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average recently.

On Feb. 5, EQR shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.03 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $1.04 per share. The company’s revenue was $781.9 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $789.3 million. The company expects full-year FFO in the range of $4.02 to $4.14 per share.

In the competitive arena of REIT - residential, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) has lagged behind EQR, with a 5.7% downtick on a YTD basis and 18.6% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on EQR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $69.62 suggests a 15.5% potential upside from current price levels.