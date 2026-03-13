Is Equity Residential Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Chicago, Illinois-based Equity Residential (EQR) is a REIT which acquires, develops, and manages apartment complexes in the U.S. Valued at $22.8 billion by market cap, the company owns and manages 312 rental properties consisting of 85,190 apartment units in dynamic metro areas across the U.S. with a primary concentration in major coastal markets.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and EQR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the REIT - residential industry. EQR's strength lies in its focus on top metros with strong job growth and high-earning sectors, attracting high-income renters and driving stable returns.
Despite its notable strength, EQR slipped 17% from its 52-week high of $72.65, achieved on Mar. 27, 2025. Over the past three months, EQR stock has declined 1.1%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 3.7% dip during the same time frame.
Shares of EQR fell 4.4% on a YTD basis and dipped 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming DOWI’s YTD losses of 2.9% and 12.9% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, EQR has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average recently.
On Feb. 5, EQR shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.03 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $1.04 per share. The company’s revenue was $781.9 million, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $789.3 million. The company expects full-year FFO in the range of $4.02 to $4.14 per share.
In the competitive arena of REIT - residential, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) has lagged behind EQR, with a 5.7% downtick on a YTD basis and 18.6% losses over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on EQR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $69.62 suggests a 15.5% potential upside from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.