This Under-the-Radar Stock Has Surged 1,300% Over the Past Year

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on topical drugs for skin diseases.

SLGL demonstrates exceptional technical momentum and is up 1,310% over the past 52 weeks.

The stock set a new three-year high earlier in March.

Despite strong price action, SLGL remains highly speculative and unproven.

Valued at $262 million, Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases.

Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, and TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in clinical stages. Sol-Gel Technologies is based in Israel.

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. SLGL checks those boxes.

Sol-Gel scored a 3-year high of $97.97 on March 3.

Sol-Gel has a Weighted Alpha of +613.54.

It has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 1,310.33% over the past 52 weeks.

SLGL has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $84.92 with a 50-day moving average of $69.77.

Sol-Gel has made 10 new highs and is up 11.89% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.02.

There’s a technical support level around $89.38.

$262 million market capitalization.

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 1 “Strong Buy” and 1 “Hold” opinion with a price target of $110.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest.”

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 13% undervalued with a fair value of $108.99.

Only 2 investors are following the stock on Motley Fool, and both think it will beat the market.

173,890 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Hold.”

Short interest is 0.21% of the float with 0.54 days to cover the float.

This is a very unproven stock, so your guess is as good as mine. The stock was featured based only on technical price momentum.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.