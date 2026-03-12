Serve Robotics Breaks Through 50-Day Moving Average on Uber Deal. Should You Buy SERV Stock Here?

Serve Robotics (SERV) stock pushed meaningfully higher on Wednesday after the AI-enabled food delivery company posted a strong Q4 and announced a new deal with Uber Technologies (UBER). The agreement partners Serve Robotics with fast-good giant White Castle to deliver sliders via autonomous robots on the Uber Eats platform across several U.S. markets.

Despite today’s surge, Serve Robotics shares are trading more than 30% below their YTD high.

What Uber Deal Really Means for Serve Robotics Stock

The Uber partnership is a major validation of Serve's third-generation autonomous robots, which are specifically engineered to handle temperature-sensitive, high-volume orders like the “Crave Case.”

By deepening its integration with Uber Eats, California-based Serve Robotics is not just testing a concept but cementing its role as a primary infrastructure provider for last-mile logistics.

This deal provides a clear path to high-utilization rates for its fleet, which recently scaled to 2,000 robots.

It’s bullish for SERV stock as it signals a shift from pilot phase to commercial scale, offering a sustainable revenue model backed by some of the biggest names in the food and tech industries.

SERV Shares Offered Two More Reasons to Buy Today

Long-term investors should consider buying Serve Robotics stock at current price also because the company saw its revenue 5x on a year-over-year basis in fiscal Q4.

More importantly, management sees top-line growing at a significantly higher rate to $26 million this year — a massive leap from its 2025 sales.

On Wednesday, the Nasdaq-listed firm announced a $29 million acquisition of Diligent Robotics as well, effectively growing its physical AI footprint into indoor hospital environments.

By diversifying from sidewalk to healthcare, SERV is mitigating delivery-specific risks and setting up a powerhouse in multi-environment autonomous robotics.

Note that Serve Robotics briefly breached all of its major moving averages on March 11, signaling momentum is now shifting in favor of the bulls.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Serve Robotics?

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts continue to see SERV shares as “undervalued” currently.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating remains at “Strong Buy,” with the mean target of about $18 indicating potential upside of over 70% from here.

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.