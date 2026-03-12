Is T. Rowe Price Group Stock Underperforming the Dow?

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. ( TROW ) is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. The company provides a wide range of investment services, including mutual funds, retirement plans, advisory services, and portfolio management for individual and institutional investors worldwide. The firm is known for its focus on active investment management and long-term growth strategies and has a market cap of around $19.5 billion .

Companies with market values above $10 billion are typically classified as large-cap stocks, and T. Rowe Price Group clearly falls within this category. The firm is recognized for its disciplined, risk-conscious investment approach, emphasizing diversification, consistent investment styles, and rigorous fundamental research.

The stock is, however, 24.4% down from its 52-week high of $118.22 reached in September 2025. The asset manager’s shares have decreased 14.9% over the past three months, underperforming the 2.6% slump seen in the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average ( $DOWI ) during the same period.

TROW is down 12.8% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI’s 1.3% plunge. Moreover, the stock has declined 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 14.4% returns over the same time frame.

The stock is currently trading below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling a bearish movement.

T. Rowe Price Group stock has declined in 2026 mainly due to persistent client fund outflows and weaker earnings performance, which have weighed on investor sentiment. The asset manager reported net outflows of about $5.3 billion in February 2026, following similar outflows earlier, signaling that more investors are withdrawing money than adding new funds. Since asset managers earn fees based on assets under management, these outflows raise concerns about future revenue growth.

Plus, the company reported adjusted EPS of $2.44 for Q4 2025 , which missed analyst estimates, although it increased 15.1% from $2.12 in Q4 2024.

In addition, its rival, BlackRock, Inc. ( BLK ), has outperformed TROW with a 4.5% increase over the past 52 weeks and a 11.1% YTD decline.