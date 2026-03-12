Is Dollar General Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Dollar General Corporation (DG), headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, is a discount retailer that provides various merchandise products. Valued at $32.1 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad selection of merchandise, including consumable products such as food, paper and cleaning products, health, beauty, pet supplies, and non-consumables such as seasonal merchandise.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the discount stores industry. DG's strengths include its extensive store network, focus on value-driven offerings, and ability to serve underserved communities. The company's emphasis on improving store formats and digital capabilities also positions it well for growth.

Despite its notable strength, DG slipped 8.5% from its 52-week high of $158.23, achieved on Feb. 26. Over the past three months, DG stock has gained 9.2%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 2.6% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of DG rose 9.1% on a YTD basis and climbed 84.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s YTD losses of 1.3% and 14.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, DG has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early April, 2025, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average recently.

Today, on Mar. 12, DG reported its Q4 results. Its EPS of $1.93 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.61. The company’s revenue was $10.9 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $10.8 billion. DG expects full-year EPS to be $7.10 to $7.35.

In the competitive arena of discount stores, Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) has lagged behind DG, with a 7.9% downtick on a YTD basis and 72.4% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on DG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 30 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $145.17 suggests a marginal potential upside from current price levels.