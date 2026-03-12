Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Dollar General Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Dollar General Corp_ logo by- jetcityimage via iStock
Dollar General Corp_ logo by- jetcityimage via iStock

Dollar General Corporation (DG), headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, is a discount retailer that provides various merchandise products. Valued at $32.1 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad selection of merchandise, including consumable products such as food, paper and cleaning products, health, beauty, pet supplies, and non-consumables such as seasonal merchandise.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the discount stores industry. DG's strengths include its extensive store network, focus on value-driven offerings, and ability to serve underserved communities. The company's emphasis on improving store formats and digital capabilities also positions it well for growth.

Despite its notable strength, DG slipped 8.5% from its 52-week high of $158.23, achieved on Feb. 26. Over the past three months, DG stock has gained 9.2%, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 2.6% dip during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of DG rose 9.1% on a YTD basis and climbed 84.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s YTD losses of 1.3% and 14.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, DG has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early April, 2025, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average recently. 

www.barchart.com

Today, on Mar. 12, DG reported its Q4 results. Its EPS of $1.93 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.61. The company’s revenue was $10.9 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $10.8 billion. DG expects full-year EPS to be $7.10 to $7.35.

In the competitive arena of discount stores, Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) has lagged behind DG, with a 7.9% downtick on a YTD basis and 72.4% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on DG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 30 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $145.17 suggests a marginal potential upside from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DG 144.84 -1.16 -0.79%
Dollar General Corp
DLTR 113.25 -3.57 -3.06%
Dollar Tree Inc
$DOWI 47,417.27 -289.24 -0.61%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 1
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 2
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot