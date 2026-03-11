Barchart.com
Biogen Stock: Is BIIB Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Biogen Inc logo on HQ-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and delivers innovative therapies for serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It is valued at a market cap of $27.7 billion

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Biogen fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the drug manufacturers - general industry. Beyond its core neurology focus, the company is actively expanding its pipeline across immunology and rare diseases, leveraging cutting-edge modalities like antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to address high unmet medical needs.

This healthcare company is currently trading 5.5% below its 52-week high of $202.41, reached on Feb. 6. Shares of BIIB have gained 10.8% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLVmarginal drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of BIIB are up 8.6%, compared to XLV’s 1.4% fall. In the longer term, Biogen has soared 33.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLV’s 4.6% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bullish trend, BIIB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late August and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-August, with slight fluctuations. 

On Feb. 6, BIIB shares advanced 8.5% following its stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue declined 7.1% year over year to $2.3 billion, but surpassed the $2.2 billion analyst estimate. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.99, handily exceeding consensus expectations of $1.63. Management credited the quarter’s performance to strong momentum in its newer product portfolio, particularly Leqembi, Skyclarys, Zurzuvae, and Qalsody, which together generated more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

BIIB has outperformed its rival, Amgen Inc. (AMGN), which gained 18.4% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged AMGN’s 15.3% YTD rise.  

Given Biogen’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 35 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $206.66 suggests an 8.6% premium to its current price levels. 


