Biogen Stock: Is BIIB Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and delivers innovative therapies for serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It is valued at a market cap of $27.7 billion.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Biogen fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the drug manufacturers - general industry. Beyond its core neurology focus, the company is actively expanding its pipeline across immunology and rare diseases, leveraging cutting-edge modalities like antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to address high unmet medical needs.
This healthcare company is currently trading 5.5% below its 52-week high of $202.41, reached on Feb. 6. Shares of BIIB have gained 10.8% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) marginal drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of BIIB are up 8.6%, compared to XLV’s 1.4% fall. In the longer term, Biogen has soared 33.1% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLV’s 4.6% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bullish trend, BIIB has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late August and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-August, with slight fluctuations.
On Feb. 6, BIIB shares advanced 8.5% following its stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue declined 7.1% year over year to $2.3 billion, but surpassed the $2.2 billion analyst estimate. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.99, handily exceeding consensus expectations of $1.63. Management credited the quarter’s performance to strong momentum in its newer product portfolio, particularly Leqembi, Skyclarys, Zurzuvae, and Qalsody, which together generated more than $1 billion in annual revenue.
BIIB has outperformed its rival, Amgen Inc. (AMGN), which gained 18.4% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged AMGN’s 15.3% YTD rise.
Given Biogen’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 35 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $206.66 suggests an 8.6% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.