Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Nasdaq Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Nasdaq Inc NY building-by hapabapa via iStock
Nasdaq Inc NY building-by hapabapa via iStock

With a market cap of $49.8 billion, Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) provides services to capital markets and other industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three main segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services, offering solutions such as market data distribution, trading platforms, and regulatory technology. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Nasdaq fits this criterion perfectly. It also operates multiple exchanges and provides trading, clearing, and financial surveillance solutions across various asset classes.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined 16.2% from its 52-week high of $101.79. Over the past three months, NDAQ stock has fallen 7.6%, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 2.7% drop over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Nasdaq have decreased 10.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 1.4% dip. However, over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ stock has soared 19.9%, outpacing DOWI’s 14.4% return during the same period.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since February.

www.barchart.com

Nasdaq reported strong 2025 financial results on Jan. 29, including record net revenue of $5.2 billion (up 13%) and Solutions revenue of $4 billion (up 12%), marking the first time the company exceeded both milestones. The firm also posted Q4 net revenue of $1.4 billion (up 13%), Financial Technology revenue of $498 million (up 14%), and Index revenue growth of 23% to $232 million. However, the stock fell marginally on that day.

In comparison, rival MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has outpaced NDAQ stock on a YTD basis, with MSCI stock declining 4%. Nevertheless, MSCI stock has gained 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NDAQ stock.

Due to NDAQ's stock outperformance over the past year, analysts are bullish about its prospects. The stock carries a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from 18 analysts, and the mean price target of $112.06 suggests a premium of 30.6% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NDAQ 84.18 -3.42 -3.90%
Nasdaq Inc
MSCI 536.04 -14.07 -2.56%
MSCI Inc
$DOWI 47,457.35 -249.16 -0.52%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 1
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 2
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 4
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot