Is Nasdaq Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $49.8 billion, Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) provides services to capital markets and other industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three main segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services, offering solutions such as market data distribution, trading platforms, and regulatory technology.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Nasdaq fits this criterion perfectly. It also operates multiple exchanges and provides trading, clearing, and financial surveillance solutions across various asset classes.
Shares of the New York-based company have declined 16.2% from its 52-week high of $101.79. Over the past three months, NDAQ stock has fallen 7.6%, underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 2.7% drop over the same period.
Shares of Nasdaq have decreased 10.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI's 1.4% dip. However, over the past 52 weeks, NDAQ stock has soared 19.9%, outpacing DOWI’s 14.4% return during the same period.
The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since February.
Nasdaq reported strong 2025 financial results on Jan. 29, including record net revenue of $5.2 billion (up 13%) and Solutions revenue of $4 billion (up 12%), marking the first time the company exceeded both milestones. The firm also posted Q4 net revenue of $1.4 billion (up 13%), Financial Technology revenue of $498 million (up 14%), and Index revenue growth of 23% to $232 million. However, the stock fell marginally on that day.
In comparison, rival MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has outpaced NDAQ stock on a YTD basis, with MSCI stock declining 4%. Nevertheless, MSCI stock has gained 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NDAQ stock.
Due to NDAQ's stock outperformance over the past year, analysts are bullish about its prospects. The stock carries a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from 18 analysts, and the mean price target of $112.06 suggests a premium of 30.6% to current levels.
