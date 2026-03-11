Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $30.1 billion , Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation ( CTSH ) is a professional services company that provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company specializes in helping global enterprises modernize their technology infrastructure, optimize business processes, and enhance customer experiences across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and retail.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CTSH fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the information technology services industry. Leveraging a massive global workforce, the company employs an AI-led transformation strategy, utilizing proprietary platforms like Neuro AI to integrate generative AI and agentic systems into enterprise operations to drive efficiency and innovation.

This tech company has dipped 26.8% from its 52-week high of $87.03 , reached on Jan. 14. Shares of CTSH have declined 23.8% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 2.2% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CTSH are down 23%, compared to DOWI’s slight fall. In the longer term, CTSH has fallen 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, considerably trailing DOWI’s 15% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, CTSH has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early February.

On Feb. 4, shares of CTSH soared 3% after delivering better-than-expected Q4 earnings results. The company’s total revenue increased 4.9% year-over-year to $5.3 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, its adjusted EPS grew 11.6% from the year-ago quarter to $1.35, topping analyst expectations of $1.32. The company invested in strengthening its partnership ecosystem and advanced its AI platforms to help clients scale AI across the enterprise. These investments helped CTSH sign 28 large deals in 2025, with large deal TCV growth of nearly 50% year-over-year.

CTSH has outperformed its rival, Accenture plc ( ACN ), which declined 38.1% over the past 52 weeks and 24.3% on a YTD basis.