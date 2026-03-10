Should You Chase the Rally in Nio Stock Following Its Surprise Profit?

EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock

Nio (NIO) shares rallied more than 13% higher on Tuesday after the Chinese EV firm posted its first-ever quarterly profit of 282.7 million yuan ($41.11 million).

In the earnings release, the company said record deliveries of 124,807 vehicles in Q4 provided the necessary scale to supercharge revenue to $4.95 billion, while vehicle margins climbed to 18.1%.

NIO stock is now up some 25% versus its year-to-date low, but there’s still reason to believe it will rip higher in 2026 as the “Tesla of China” proves its business can scale sustainably.

CEO’s New Compensation Plan Warrants Buying Nio Stock

On Tuesday, the board also approved a substantial stock-based incentive plan for CEO William Li, granting him nearly 249 million restricted shares, which makes Nio shares even more attractive to own in 2026.

Why? Because it’s not just a payday. This massive award is strictly tied to “aggressive” operational milestones, including maintaining annual sales growth between 40% and 50% over the next three to five years.

By aligning Li’s personal wealth with high-velocity growth and annual profitability targets, NIO has sent a clear signal to the market – the leadership is “all-in” on ambitious expansion and fiscal discipline.

Why NIO Shares Are Strongly Positioned for Further Upside

NIO stock remains compelling for long-term investors given the successful integration of the mass-market Onvo and the budget-friendly Firefly brands has effectively tripled its addressable market.

These new rollouts enable the Chinese electric vehicle firm to capture volume without diluting the flagship brand’s premium status.

Financially, the company’s “third development phase” is marked by narrowing losses and a healthy cash reserve of over $5 billion, providing a buffer against an ongoing price war between Chinese automakers.

With a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 1.04x – a discount to its historical averages – Nio’s infrastructure lead (boasting over 3,700 battery swap stations) acts as a massive competitive moat that’s hard to replicate.

Nio Inc Remains a ‘Buy’-Rated Stock Among Wall Street Firms

Note that Wall Street analysts also remain bullish on Nio shares, especially since they pushed past their 20-day moving average (MA) at the $4.98 level on Tuesday morning.