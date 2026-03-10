Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Posting Turnaround Tuesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Brown cow in field by TasfotoNL via iStock
Brown cow in field by TasfotoNL via iStock

Live cattle futures are showing $2.30 to $2.60 gains in the front months on Tuesday, as the equities claw back some gains. Cash trade has yet to see much action this week as last week settled in at $240 across most of the country. Feeder cattle futures are up $3.65 to $4 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.47 to $366.39 on March 5.  The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction showed 4,303 head sold, with feeders down $10 to $20.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $10.22. Choice boxes were up $6.33 to $397.62, while Select was $3.78 higher to $387.40. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 103,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the previous week but 11,935 head shy of the same week last year. 

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $232.450, up $2.300,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.025, up $2.600,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $228.150, up $2.575,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $354.300, up $3.650

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $350.425, up $3.875

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $346.850, up $3.975


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEQ26 227.800 +2.225 +0.99%
Live Cattle
LEM26 229.650 +2.225 +0.98%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 232.000 +1.850 +0.80%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 349.525 +2.975 +0.86%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 353.125 +2.475 +0.71%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 345.950 +3.075 +0.90%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Dear Oracle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 10
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
As Elon Musk Aims for AGI, Should You Buy Tesla Stock Now?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Palantir Stock Forecast: Is PLTR Heading to $260 or Dropping Further From Here?
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
ServiceNow Stock May Be Setting Up a Hidden Options Opportunity
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons 5
3 AI Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot