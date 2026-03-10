Barchart.com
Is Yum! Brands Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Yum Brands Inc_ brands on phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Yum Brands Inc_ brands on phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $44.2 billion, Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates, and franchises restaurant brands in the United States, China, and many other international markets. The company manages its business through four main segments: KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Yum! Brands fits this criterion perfectly. Its brands specialize in popular fast-food categories, including fried chicken, Mexican-style food, pizza, and made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches.

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company have fallen 6.5% from its 52-week high of $169.39. Yum! Brands’ shares have risen 9.7% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 1.2% dip over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

YUM stock is up 4.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing DOWI’s 1.2% drop. However, in the longer term, shares of the company have declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 13.3% increase over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, YUM stock has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Yum! Brands rose marginally on Feb. 4 after the company reported solid Q4 2025 resultsincluding 12% growth in Q4 operating profit and EPS of $1.91. Investor sentiment was also supported by 5% worldwide system sales growth, strong 7% same-store sales growth at Taco Bell, and aggressive expansion with 1,814 restaurants opened in Q4 and 4,567 during 2025, including 2,986 new KFC outlets. 

In comparison, rival McDonald's Corporation (MCD) has outpaced YUM stock. MCD stock has gained 7.1% on a YTD basis and 3.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s underperformance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on YUM. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 28 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $170.67 is a premium of 7.6% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
YUM 159.66 -0.19 -0.12%
Yum! Brands
$DOWI 47,932.75 +191.95 +0.40%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
MCD 328.76 -2.04 -0.62%
McDonald's Corp

