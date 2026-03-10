Is Yum! Brands Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $44.2 billion , Yum! Brands, Inc. ( YUM ) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates, and franchises restaurant brands in the United States, China, and many other international markets. The company manages its business through four main segments: KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Habit Burger & Grill.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Yum! Brands fits this criterion perfectly. Its brands specialize in popular fast-food categories, including fried chicken, Mexican-style food, pizza, and made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches.

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company have fallen 6.5% from its 52-week high of $169.39 . Yum! Brands’ shares have risen 9.7% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 1.2% dip over the same time frame.

YUM stock is up 4.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing DOWI’s 1.2% drop. However, in the longer term, shares of the company have declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DOWI’s 13.3% increase over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, YUM stock has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Yum! Brands rose marginally on Feb. 4 after the company reported solid Q4 2025 resultsincluding 12% growth in Q4 operating profit and EPS of $1.91. Investor sentiment was also supported by 5% worldwide system sales growth, strong 7% same-store sales growth at Taco Bell, and aggressive expansion with 1,814 restaurants opened in Q4 and 4,567 during 2025, including 2,986 new KFC outlets.

In comparison, rival McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) has outpaced YUM stock. MCD stock has gained 7.1% on a YTD basis and 3.2% over the past 52 weeks.