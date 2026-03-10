How Is Cummins' Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $74.5 billion , Cummins Inc. ( CMI ) offers various power solutions. The Columbus, Indiana-based company focuses on innovation in fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and alternative power technologies such as hydrogen and electric systems to support the transition toward cleaner energy.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CMI fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. The company’s primary strength lies in its dominant market share within the heavy-duty truck and surging data center power generation sectors..

This industrial company is currently trading 11% below its 52-week high of $617.98 , reached on Feb. 4. Shares of CMI have rallied 10% over the past three months, outperforming the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s ( IYJ ) 6.9% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CMI are up 7.8%, compared to IYJ’s 4.6% return. In the longer term, CMI has soared 60.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing IYJ’s 16.3% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bullish trend, CMI has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early July and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early May, with slight fluctuations.

On Feb. 5, shares of Cummins plunged 10.7% after delivering its Q4 results. Due to an increase in international revenues, the company’s total revenue grew 1.1% year-over-year to $8.5 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 4.8%. However, its EPS of $4.27 missed Wall Street expectations of $5.02. The underwhelming profitability was partly due to a decline in the company's gross profit margin, which dropped to 22.9% from 25.4% in the same quarter last year. As a result, investors reacted negatively, focusing more on the earnings miss and margin contraction than on the revenue beat.

CMI has outperformed its rival, Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ), which gained 54.3% over the past 52 weeks and 6.5% on a YTD basis.