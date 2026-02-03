Barchart.com
Cattle Gains Extend to Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Two cows looking at camera by Clara Bastian via iStock
Live cattle futures saw higher trade on Tuesday, with contracts up $2.10 to $2.40. Cash trade settled in last week at $238-240 live across the country and $375-378 dressed. Early action this week has been quiet with most compiling showlists. Feeder cattle futures posted gains of $1.57 to $2.05 on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $3.82 to $374.41 on January 30. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed 2,624 head sold, with sales up $4-12 for feeder steers and $3-8 higher on feeder heifers, with calves reported steady. 

USDA did report a case of new world screwworm in an imported horse from Argentina late last week, though the animal has remained in quarantine. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $3.48. Choice boxes were up $2.50 to $370.71, while Select was $2.32 higher at $367.23. USDA reported federally inspected cattle slaughter at 115,000 head for Tuesday, with the weekly total at 223,000 head. That is 11,000 head above last week but 12,481 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $240.325, up $2.150,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $241.625, up $2.100,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.625, up $2.375,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.925, up $1.575,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $365.875, up $1.700,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.400, up $2.050,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 236.625s +2.375 +1.01%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 241.625s +2.100 +0.88%
Live Cattle
LEG26 240.325s +2.150 +0.90%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 365.875s +1.700 +0.47%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 367.925s +1.575 +0.43%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 362.400s +2.050 +0.57%
Feeder Cattle

