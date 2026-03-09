Barchart.com
Prologis Stock: Is PLD Outperforming the Real Estate Sector?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Prologis Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Prologis Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $125.1 billion, Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is a global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. The company owns or has investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.3 billion square feet in 20 different countries.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” PLD sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $143.95 on Feb. 27, and is down only 6.5% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock rose 5.1%, outperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE4.6% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Over the past 52 weeks, the PLD’s shares surged 11.8%, outperforming XLRE, which delivered 1.6% returns over the same time frame. PLD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and above its 50-day moving average since the end of January.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 21, PLD shares rose marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s total revenue rose 2.4% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.3 billion. Management credited this growth to the overall better performance in its rental and other revenues. Additionally, the company’s FFO for the quarter amounted to $1.44 and met Wall Street estimates.

When compared to its peer, Public Storage (PSA), PLD has outperformed comfortably. PSA has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming PLD stock.

Wall Street analysts are somewhat optimistic about PLD. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $141.05 suggests a 4.8% upside potential relative to current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PLD 131.65 -2.89 -2.15%
Prologis Inc
XLRE 42.46 -0.43 -1.00%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR
PSA 301.20 -6.93 -2.25%
Public Storage

