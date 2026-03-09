Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

10 Bearish Option Setups That Just Triggered (March 9 Screener)

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock

With markets in crisis, it’s a good time to check in on our bear put spread screener.

A bear put spread is a vertical spread that aims to profit from a stock declining in price. It has a bearish directional bias as hinted in the name. Unlike the bear call spread, it suffers from time decay so traders need to be correct on the direction of the underlying and also the timing.

A bear put spread is created through buying an out-of-the-money put and selling a further out-of-the-money put.

The maximum profit is equal to the distance between the strikes, less the premium paid. The loss is limited to the premium paid.

Let’s take a look at Barchart’s Bear Put Spread Screener for today:

Some interesting trades here with impressive Max Profit Percentage. Let’s take a look at the first item in the table – a bear put spread on Nvidia (NVDA).

NVDA Bear Put Spread Example

Using the May 15 expiry, this trade involves buying the $195 put and selling the $190 put.

The price for the trade is $3.35 which means the trader would pay $335 to enter the trade. This is also the maximum loss. The maximum gain be calculated by taking the width between the strikes and subtracting the premium paid:

5 – 3.35 x 100 = $165.

The breakeven price for the trade is equal to the long put strike, less the premium. In this case, that gives us a breakeven price of $191.65.

Let’s look at another example. This time on Palantir (PLTR).

Palantir Bear Put Spread Example

The first Palantir bear put spread is also using the May 15 expiry and involves buying the $170 trike put and selling the $165 strike put.

The cost of the trade is $320 which is also the maximum loss with the maximum possible gain being $180. The maximum gain would occur if Palantir stays below $170 on the expiration date.

Let’s look at another example, this time on Oracle (ORCL).

Oracle Bear Put Spread Example

The Oracle trade is also using the May 15 expiry and involves buying the $165 strike put and selling the $160 strike put.

The cost of the trade is $350 which is also the maximum loss with the maximum possible gain being $150. The maximum gain would occur if AVGO stock stays below $165 on the expiration date.

Mitigating Risk

Thankfully, bear put spreads are risk defined trades, so they have some build in risk management. 

For each trade consider setting a stop loss of 30% of the max loss.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. 

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster had a position in: NVDA, PLTR. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 177.82 -5.52 -3.01%
Nvidia Corp
ORCL 152.96 -1.83 -1.18%
Oracle Corp
PLTR 157.16 +4.49 +2.94%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 2
Target Profits Between $165 and $175 with a Broken Wing Butterfly on Nvidia Stock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
Micron Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue in 2026?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Peter Thiel Is Dumping Palantir Stock. Should You?
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 5
Morgan Stanley Says You Should Buy the Dip in These 3 Software Stocks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot