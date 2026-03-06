A $100 Billion and More Reasons to Buy Broadcom Stock Now

AI stocks may have lost some of their shine in 2026, but Broadcom's (AVGO) management made a striking revelation during the first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call that could change how investors view the company's position in the AI boom.

Let’s find out what that is — and whether it's still not too late to grab AVGO stock.

The Six Companies Behind Broadcom’s AI Surge

During the Q1 earnings call, CEO Hock Tan revealed that Broadcom is working with six customers on custom AI accelerators, calling the partnerships "deep, strategic, and multiyear." Tan also emphasized how concentrated the business is, stating that the company has "very few customers — to be precise, six" for the volume it is pushing in AI. Broadcom has never formally disclosed the identities of these custom silicon clients. According to industry reports and analyst estimates, the company is collaborating with a number of prominent AI developers and hyperscalers — including Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google, Meta Platforms (META), ByteDance, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Apple (AAPL) — on custom AI chips and data-center architecture.

These companies are among the world's largest providers of AI infrastructure, and many are now creating their own customized chips rather than depending simply on general-purpose GPUs. This is where Broadcom enters the picture. The company specializes in designing custom AI accelerators, often called XPUs, as well as high-performance networking chips that connect thousands of processors inside massive AI clusters.

Management stressed that Broadcom is already shipping AI accelerators for several of these customers today, and deployment is expected to grow dramatically over the next few years. This small group of large buyers led to a 29% year-over-year (YOY) increase in revenue to $19.3 billion. Adjusted earnings increased 28% to $2.05 per share. The semiconductor segment led the way, generating $12.5 billion in revenue, a 52% YOY increase. In particular, AI semiconductor revenue increased 106% YOY to $8.4 billion. Broadcom anticipates the pace to continue into Q2, generating $10.7 billion. AI networking revenue also increased by 60% YOY in Q1, accounting for one-third of overall AI revenue.

Broadcom's Tomahawk switching chips and high-speed SerDes technology are gaining popularity among hyperscalers developing huge AI clusters. This concentrated group of six AI clients is driving tremendous demand, offering Broadcom unusual visibility into future revenue.

A Stunning Long-Term AI Forecast: $100 Billion AI Opportunity

The highlight of the earnings call was Broadcom’s long-term projection for its AI chip business. The company now expects to generate more than $100 billion in AI chip revenue in 2027 alone. This estimate includes revenue from AI accelerators (XPUs), networking switches, digital signal processors, and other data-center chips.

The important thing to note is that this $100 billion estimate is based on existing clients, namely the six largest clients, and current infrastructure plans. Future demand could even be higher. Management also stressed that Broadcom has already secured key supply-chain components such as advanced wafers, high-bandwidth memory, and substrates until 2028, ensuring it can meet the expected surge in demand.

A Bigger AI Opportunity Than Investors Realize

During the earnings call, Broadcom's management hinted at details that could be helpful to investors who are paying attention and still believe in AI infrastructure growth. Broadcom stated that its $100 billion 2027 AI prediction is based solely on chips, not racks or systems. This means that the total AI opportunity surrounding Broadcom could be significantly bigger than that number.

Furthermore, AI companies are starting to design chips tailored to their own models, and Broadcom is the partner helping build them. This will eventually allow the company to quietly take share from traditional GPU-based infrastructure over time. Tan hinted that the AI infrastructure expansion will not slow down and that it is just entering its next phase. Those who are patient and have a long investment horizon may see their investment pay off.

In fact, analyst estimates suggest that Broadcom’s revenue could reach around $104 billion in fiscal 2026 and potentially climb toward $150 billion in fiscal 2027, while earnings are expected to grow sharply over the next two fiscal years.

What Is the Catch?

Despite all the advantages and the tremendous growth that has propelled Broadcom to become a $1.57 trillion tech giant, this client concentration does carry some risks. Broadcom’s reliance on only a handful of customers introduces potential challenges that investors should keep in mind.

If one or two key customers change their strategy or reduce their AI spending, Broadcom may suffer significantly. Large hyperscalers are known for their volatile capital-expenditure cycles, and changes in investment priorities may have a rippling effect across the semiconductor supply chain. Furthermore, many of these firms are building their own AI chips, which may lead to further competition in the future.

What Is Wall Street’s Take on Broadcom Stock?

Overall, the consensus for Broadcom stock is a “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 42 analysts with coverage, 36 rate shares as a “Strong Buy,” three have a “Moderate Buy,” and three recommend a “Hold" rating. AVGO stock is down 2.5% so far this year. Based on the mean target price of $446.74, the stock has potential upside of 35% from current levels. Plus, the high price estimate of $525 indicates that the stock could gain as much as 59% in the next 12 months.

The Bottom Line

Broadcom’s deep partnerships with a small group of tech giants have positioned it at the center of the AI arms race, helping design and supply the custom silicon powering the next generation of AI systems. However, the same concentration that creates opportunity also brings risk. Investors should now watch whether Broadcom’s role as the custom chip architect for the AI industry will strengthen over time or whether overdependence on a few powerful customers causes any problems.

Either way, these six companies will play a major role in shaping Broadcom’s future.