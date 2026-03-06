College Decision Day Is Just Around the Corner. Warren Buffett Says ‘I Never Look at Where a Candidate Has Gone to School. Never!’

As “College Decision” day approaches, many students are convinced that the school they choose will determine the rest of their lives. The pressure to secure a spot at an elite institution looms, yet one of the world’s most successful investors is signaling a move in the opposite direction.

In his 2024 shareholder letter, Warren Buffett discussed his practice when looking to hire a new CEO. He stated: “I never look at where a candidate has gone to school. Never!” Coming from the man who built Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) into the trillion-dollar company that it is today, this isn’t just his preference, it’s a fundamental philosophy on talent.

The desire to attend a prestigious university is often rooted in the belief that a specific degree is the prerequisite for success. However, Buffett’s history of hiring at Berkshire tells a different story. In the shareholder letter, he reminds readers of his friend Bill Gates, who notoriously dropped out of Harvard because he recognized that getting “underway in an exploding industry” was far more important than a degree to hang on the wall.

Buffett’s perspective is grounded in the idea that business talent is often innate. He highlights that he has worked with individuals in the past who have no higher education degrees, and praises them for their ability. While Buffett himself attended three universities and remains an advocate for lifelong learning, he distinguishes between actual education and mere credentialism and makes it clear that he never hires anyone based on where they chose to attend university.

Experience vs. Prestige in the Current Job Market

As a university student myself, I think that the modern takeaway shouldn’t be to abandon education, but to shift our focus. An employer seeking long-term value in an employee will almost always choose the candidate who demonstrates practical resume experience and a personality that fits the corporate culture over someone who only has a degree and no experience using it.

Buffett’s statement doesn't mean that the effort required to get into a good school is a waste of time. Instead, it suggests that the work ethic that you show to get there is what really impresses people. It is that grit, not the brand of the school, that signals your value to an employer. Simply having a fancy degree is no longer enough to guarantee your dream job.

The AI Variable

Making college decisions is even more complicated today due to the continuous advancements of artificial intelligence (AI). As an economics student planning to pursue a career in the financial field, I see jobs becoming less in demand due to AI every year. The unemployment rate is increasing, and big tech seems to lay off a new batch of workers every quarter to fund AI ventures. It is difficult to know which careers will still exist in 5 to 10 years. However, these fears shouldn’t stop us from pursuing our chosen paths. Rather, they should change how we use our time in school.

University should be viewed as a resource to build connections and gain relevant experience for whatever career you may be pursuing. Instead of fearing AI, we should view it as a tool to become more efficient. Employers are looking for capable people who understand how to effectively use this transformative technology to their advantage.

Choosing Your Path

The goal of College Decision Day should be to find the institution that suits your specific needs and allows you to flourish, rather than chasing a ranking. Wherever you choose to go to school, your success will ultimately be defined by your drive to become more capable and your work ethic.

In the end, Warren Buffett’s advice is liberating. If the most successful investor in history doesn't care about the name on your diploma, perhaps you shouldn’t let it weigh so heavily on your future. Focus on the work, master the tools of the trade, and remember that what matters is the work you do after the classes end.