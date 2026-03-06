1 High-Yield Stock to Buy Now on Bold Satellite Ambitions

Telecommunication stocks are not exactly the most exciting stocks to invest in, but sometimes a strategic partnership can be undoubtedly what changes investors’ perceptions about a company. For instance, Vodafone Group (VOD), one of the largest telecommunications companies in Europe and Africa, has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon’s (AMZN) Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, Amazon Leo, to improve connectivity for 4G and 5G mobile sites in Europe and Africa. For investors interested in telecommunications infrastructure stocks, this deal may be exactly what changes the growth trajectory for VOD in the coming years.

The partnership between Amazon Leo and VOD aims to connect geographically dispersed 4G and 5G mobile base stations back into Vodafone’s main telecom networks without requiring expensive fiber or fixed wireless connectivity solutions. Instead, the two companies have agreed to use Amazon Leo’s satellite connectivity technology to connect its 200+ satellites in orbit with hundreds more waiting to be launched into space in the coming years. The first mobile sites are expected to be powered by Amazon Leo’s technology in 2026.

Satellite connectivity has become one of the major trends in the telecommunications sector in recent years. Telecommunication companies are increasingly looking to improve connectivity in rural regions without incurring high infrastructure costs in doing so. For instance, with Amazon Leo, VOD may be able to improve connectivity in hard-to-reach regions in Europe and Africa while at the same time improving its position in the highly competitive telecommunications sector.

About Vodafone Stock

Vodafone Group, with headquarters in Newbury, England, is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies with operations in Europe and Africa. The company has over 400 million customers and offers mobile, broadband, and enterprise connectivity solutions to its clients. With a market capitalization of $35 billion, it is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world.

Vodafone’s valuation metrics suggest the market still assigns a relatively conservative outlook to the business. The stock trades at about 0.88x sales and 0.54x book value, indicating investors are valuing the company below the accounting value of its assets. Its forward price-earnings ratio of 15.58 also places it near the lower end of the telecom sector’s typical range.

Vodafone Maintains Strong Operating Momentum

In its most recent Q3 FY2026 trading update, announced on Feb. 5, Vodafone Group reported steady operational progress in its core markets. In terms of revenue, Vodafone reported revenue of €10.5 billion for Q3 FY2026. Group revenue grew 6.5% year-over-year (YoY), mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa.

In terms of service revenue, it reported service revenue of €8.5 billion for Q3 FY2026, an increase of 7.3% YoY. Organic service revenue growth was steady at 5.4%, again driven by strong service revenue growth in Turkey and Africa. Vodafone's African business continues to stand out, reporting an organic service revenue increase of 13.5%. Part of this is driven by rising demand for digital financial services.

In terms of profitability, Vodafone reported an increase in adjusted EBITDAaL of 2.3% organically to €2.8 billion. Additionally, year-to-date (YTD) EBITDAaL growth was 5.3%.

However, Vodafone's operating profit fell sharply to €0.5 billion in Q3 FY2026, a decline of 52.7%. This is a result of non-cash accounting impacts from mergers and restructuring completed in recent periods.

Management reiterated its guidance for FY2026 and is confident that its results for FY2026 will come in at the upper end of its guidance range. In terms of guidance for FY2026, the company is expecting adjusted EBITDAaL of €11.3-11.6 billion and adjusted free cash flow of €2.4-2.6 billion.

Finally, the telecom giant continues to prioritize returns to shareholders. Vodafone has completed €3.5 billion in share buybacks since May 2024. It has also just initiated a new €500 million share buyback program.

What Do Analysts Expect for VOD Stock?

Wall Street analysts' expectations for VOD stock are relatively neutral, with a “Hold” rating consensus and a mean target price of around $11.49. This indicates a possible decline in its current share price, which is close to $14.61. Vodafone’s highest target price is around $14.90, which is close to its current level. However, its lowest target price is around $8.